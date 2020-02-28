Olympic fears far from easing

TOKYO • The Tokyo Olympics are less than five months away - or, in coronavirus time, somewhere between six and 10 incubation periods.

Even as organisers at every level insist the Games are not at risk, the rapid spread of the disease - known officially as Covid-19 and originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan - is casting a chill over the event. As of yesterday evening, there were over 200 reported cases and eight deaths in Japan, excluding the more than 700 infected on the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship that is docked in Yokohama.

In preparing for the world's largest sporting event, a new disease was not central to the country's public health planning.

But with the outbreak growing by the day, the organisers will have to draw up alternative plans in the event of a worst-case scenario.

While there have been threats before, from terrorism to the Zika virus at the 2016 Rio Games, none of those fears came to pass.

The challenge of the coronavirus is that it is a huge unknown. But given the economic and political repercussions, it is unlikely the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will elect to scrap the Games.

The IOC is "fully committed" to holding the Olympics on schedule despite the coronavirus outbreak, said its president Thomas Bach yesterday. The quadrennial multi-sport event has never been called off before except during the world wars in 1916, 1940 and 1944.

A cancellation could shave about 0.2 percentage points off Japan's third-quarter growth and leave a lasting imprint on its political landscape if voters blame Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his administration as a result.

Two million tourists are expected to visit the country during the Games, while an enormous amount of money has already been spent.

According to some estimates, Tokyo has invested more than US$26 billion (S$36.3 billion) in preparations since it won the bid in 2011 - with more to come.

Broadcasters like America's NBC - their US$12 billion deal to air the Games runs until the 2032 edition - have carved out huge programming blocks. Marketeers have built campaigns to coincide with Tokyo, not to mention the number of years athletes have spent training to appear on this stage.

DECISION TIME If we can contain the secondary transmission... it's a very good signal for us to decide 'go' for the Olympics. But if infections are continuing domestically, authorities will face a 'big, big decision'. DR NORIO OHMAGARI , infectious disease specialist, on how likely Games preparations would be disrupted.

"They (NBC) have put billions," said Jules Boykoff, a professor of politics and an expert on Olympic history at Pacific University in Oregon. "There will be serious disgruntlement from those in power. They will insist the Games go on."

Moving the Olympics to a different locale is also out of the question. While it has happened with other major sports events - the 2003 Women's World Cup was relocated from China to the United States during the outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome - it is considerably smaller in scope.

Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the IOC, said on Wednesday: "Who could put on an event the size of the Olympics even beginning today, five months out? Nobody, realistically."

A more palatable compromise could be to postpone the event until the same time period in 2021 - but not for later this year because it would interfere with the already packed regular sports schedule.

"Especially in North America and Europe," said Pound. "A lot (of) sports on the air and if you throw in this Olympic tsunami on top of it, it would be very bad."

He added that any decision on whether to cancel or postpone the Games had a lot of moving parts, and would not only involve many parties, but was also dependent on the World Health Organisation declaring a global pandemic.

On the July 24 start date, Pound said: "That's where we're headed at the moment, and unless we are diverted from that by public and health authorities, we'll go ahead."

For now, experts and officials are adopting a wait-and-see approach, with some hopeful that the epidemic will die off as the weather heats up. Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates said it was a "matter of monitoring how this plays out", while Dr Norio Ohmagari, an infectious disease specialist advising the Japanese government, believes the next three weeks will be critical.

"If we can contain the secondary transmission within the country... that's a very good sign, and it's a very good signal for us to decide 'go' for the Olympics," he said. "But if infections are continuing domestically, authorities will face a 'big, big decision'."

