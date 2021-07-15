Olympic favourite Bromell fires warning to rivals

LONDON • Trayvon Bromell underlined his position as the favourite for the Olympics' 100m race when he delivered a dominant gun-to-tape performance to win in 9.98 seconds at the final Diamond League meet before the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

The winner of the US trials and the fastest in the world this year with a 9.77sec time, will be seeking to reclaim the Olympic crown for the US after 13 years in the possession of the now-retired Jamaican legend Usain Bolt.

And, despite cool conditions in Gateshead on the north-east English coast, he looked in great shape to do so, getting out quickly, consolidating by halfway and cruising over the line by a distance from British duo CJ Ujah (10.10) and Zharnel Hughes (10.13).

Canadian Andre De Grasse, who won the 100m bronze and 200m silver at the 2016 Rio Games, was fourth.

"I'll take that win and I really want to get back into training, get my body under wraps, recover and get ready for Tokyo," said Bromell, 26. "I want to be healthy and I'm blessed for that."

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won gold medals in the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Olympics, triumphed in the 200m in a time of 22.43sec, with British world champion Dina Asher-Smith absent due to a tight hamstring.

"It helps me to build my confidence to get that win on the board," said Thompson-Herah, 29, who beat Briton Jodie Williams (22.60) and Nigerian Blessing Okagbare (22.61).

"It may not be my fastest time but I'm still pleased with that.

"Tokyo will be my second Olympics and I'm pretty excited now... Even though there are no crowds, I hope to put on a show."

The Gateshead event was without a host of stars but dozens of British athletes were competing before flying to Tokyo.

British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson pitted her wits in the long jump against Germany's world champion Malaika Mihambo but Ukraine's Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk emerged as the winner with a leap of 6.77m.

Johnson-Thompson ruptured the Achilles tendon in her jumping leg in December and has negotiated a gruelling path back to fitness since, though she believes she is fit for the Tokyo campaign.

Olympic champion Omar McLeod, who failed to qualify for Tokyo after hitting a hurdle in the Jamaican trials, was hoping to prove a point in the 110m hurdles but could finish only second in 13.42sec behind trials winner Ronald Levy (13.22), with Britain's indoor world champion Andrew Pozzi third.

9.77sec clocked by Trayvon Bromell is the fastest 100m time recorded this year.

Briton Cindy Sember was an impressive winner of a tight 100m hurdles in 12.69sec, edging out American Payton Chadwick (12.75) and heads to Tokyo as a real medal prospect.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE