Olympic champion Rojas out of Paris Games with injury

Olympic and world champion triple jumper Yulimar Rojas will miss the Paris Games due to injury.

The Venezuelan world record holder said on social media on Friday that she had injured her Achilles tendon while training.

"My heart is broken and I feel so much sadness that I want to apologise for not being able to represent you in Paris 2024," said Rojas.

"It has been a very difficult time."

Rojas claimed her fourth straight world title in Budapest last year in a memorable performance, when she leapt 15.08 metres in her final attempt to overtake Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine.

She also collected silver at the Rio Olympics.

"I wish great success to our Venezuelan delegation in Paris 2024," said Rojas. "See you soon, with the same dreams and desire." REUTERS