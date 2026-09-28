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Olympic champion Marchant retires from cycling

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Cycling - UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Ballerup Super Arena, Ballerup, Denmark - October 19, 2024 Bronze medallists Britain's Katy Marchant celebrates on the podium after the women's 500m time trial final Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Cycling - UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Ballerup Super Arena, Ballerup, Denmark - October 19, 2024 Bronze medallists Britain's Katy Marchant celebrates on the podium after the women's 500m time trial final Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Sept 28 - Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant has retired from cycling at the age of 33, British Cycling said on Monday.

The trio of Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane set a world record at the Paris Olympics in 2024 en route to winning gold for Britain in the women's team sprint.

Marchant also won a sprint bronze medal on her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016 and the team title at the 2024 world championships.

"My dreams came true, and I feel incredibly lucky that it has been my life for the last 13 years," Marchant said in a statement on British Cycling's website.

"I've had the privilege of working with some of the most amazing people and have made friends for life. While I am closing the door on this incredible era, I am truly excited to embrace what’s next for me." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.