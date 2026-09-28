Olympic champion Marchant retires from cycling
Sept 28 - Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant has retired from cycling at the age of 33, British Cycling said on Monday.
The trio of Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane set a world record at the Paris Olympics in 2024 en route to winning gold for Britain in the women's team sprint.
Marchant also won a sprint bronze medal on her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016 and the team title at the 2024 world championships.
"My dreams came true, and I feel incredibly lucky that it has been my life for the last 13 years," Marchant said in a statement on British Cycling's website.
"I've had the privilege of working with some of the most amazing people and have made friends for life. While I am closing the door on this incredible era, I am truly excited to embrace what’s next for me." REUTERS