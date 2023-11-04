Olympic bronze medallist Levy fails doping test

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Indoor Championships - Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia - March 20, 2022 Jamaica's Ronald Levy reacts after the men's 60 meters hurdles heat 6 REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

Hurdler Ronald Levy has been informed by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission that he failed an out-of-competition test taken last month, the Olympic bronze medallist said on Friday.

Levy, who finished third in the 110 metres hurdles at the Tokyo Games, said on Instagram that he did not knowingly breach any rules and was awaiting the results of his "B-sample" test.

"I am stunned at the turn of events because I have always conducted myself with the highest level of integrity in the sport, which I love dearly and would never seek to gain an unfair advantage," wrote Levy, who won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I intend to defend my integrity during this process." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top