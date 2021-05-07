Olympic athletes to get free shots

BRUSSELS • US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech yesterday announced a deal with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to provide vaccines to competitors and staff at the Tokyo Games.

The firms said they would coordinate with national sporting bodies to make sure that coronavirus vaccines are available to anyone who needs one before travelling to Japan.

"Delivery of initial doses to participating delegations is expected to begin at the end of May where possible with the aim to ensure participating delegations receive second doses ahead of arrivals in Tokyo," a statement read.

The agreement was welcomed by IOC president Thomas Bach.

"We are inviting the athletes and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible," the German said.

There are expected to be over 11,000 athletes at the July 23-Aug 8 Games and many have secured vaccines in their home countries. The IOC has promised that the Olympics would be safe even without widespread vaccination, thanks to a battery of health precautions, while offering national delegations Covid-19 vaccines bought from China.

But the agreement with Pfizer is seen as important as Tokyo, Osaka and several other prefectures are again under a state of emergency due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

