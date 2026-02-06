Olympic-Alpine Skiing-Inner calm, lucky charms, family support: Italy team prepare to impress on home slopes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 5 - Italy’s top male Alpine skiers are heading into their Olympic opening race on Saturday with a mix of calm, family support and a few personal lucky charms as they prepare to shine on home snow.

The Milano Cortina Winter Games host nation is set to field four athletes in the downhill on the Stelvio — one of the sport’s most demanding courses — including six-time downhill winner here, Dominik Paris. Three other Italian speed specialists posted the fastest times in Thursday’s training session, lifting national hopes and expectations. All Italian racers except Paris skipped Friday’s final training run, likely seeking to conserve energy before race day.

Rising talent Giovanni Franzoni, a medal prospect after recent World Cup victories in Kitzbuehel and Wengen, said his hometown of Manerba, on Lake Garda, was setting up a big screen for residents to watch Saturday’s race.

“It makes me a bit anxious, maybe more than anything else, because you know, seeing people from my hometown watching me… I want to make a good impression,” the 24-year-old said after Thursday’s training run, where he posted the third-fastest time. “But come on, let’s hope they have fun too.”

Under his ski gear, Franzoni was wearing a silvery metal necklace that he said was a gift from a friend. “I think you can call it a lucky charm.”

HOME SUPPORT A BIG HELP TO ATHLETES

Florian Schieder, who finished second in the second training session, said Italy’s clean sweep on Thursday had boosted the team’s belief they could perform well on Saturday. “We’re all really fired up.” As the race approached, he said he was trying to shut out external pressure to stay focused.

Mattia Casse, Thursday’s fastest skier, said the comfort of competing at home had lifted his mood.

“It’s nice to walk around and see friends who greet you, to speak the same language — it makes me feel a bit more at ease. These things ... help you stay calmer, not feel alone,” he said.

Veteran downhiller Paris, 36, looked relaxed and said he was not relying on any special routine ahead of a race that could cap his career. “I am feeling good and ready,” he said after Friday’s third training session. “I have nothing to lose.”

Franzoni said on Thursday that he felt almost less tense than before a World Cup race.

“But for sure, the night before the race, the heart will beat a bit harder,” he said. REUTERS