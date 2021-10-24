Olympic ace Andrade rules the vault

KITAKYUSHU (Japan) • Brazil's Olympic vault champion Rebeca Andrade added world championship gold to her collection yesterday, but missed out on a double after settling for silver in the uneven bars at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

She finished well clear of her vault rivals in Kitakyushu, Japan, but was second behind China's Wei Xiaoyuan in the uneven bars.

The 17-year-old Wei, competing in her first major international event, bounced back from a fall in the women's individual all-around final, giving the Chinese team their second title of the event. Teammate Luo Rui took the bronze.

"I'm very excited," the teenager, who was a reserve at the Tokyo Olympics, said.

"In the all-around final, I was a little nervous. But today, I just felt like a training session. Paris is my target now."

Andrade won the all-around silver at the Summer Games but dropped out of that event earlier this week to save wear and tear on her body.

With today's balance beam final still to come, she said she had no regrets about choosing to focus on the individual apparatus events.

"If I had competed in the all-around, I would have needed a lot of days to train and I wouldn't have been able to do these routines so well," said the 22-year-old.

A host of top gymnasts, including American superstar and four-time gold medallist Simone Biles, skipped this year's world championships.

However, Andrade, who became the first Brazilian female gymnast to win an Olympic title, chose to make an appearance here, underlining her achievements this year.

"I have a team that respects me and respects my decisions, not just in gymnastics but in my personal life as well," she said.

"I think that's the most important thing, because everyone respects my limits."

Elsewhere at the world championships, Italy's Nicola Bartolini won the men's floor final, while American Stephen Nedoroscik claimed gold in the pommel horse.

China were also expected to win the pommel horse gold but Weng Hao, who topped qualification, was second.

In the day's other apparatus final, China's Lan Xingyu, a reserve member in Doha three years ago, won the men's rings event.

Italy's Marco Lodadio took the silver while compatriot Salvatore Maresca shared the bronze with Grigorii Klimentev of the Russian Gymnastics Federation.

"It is a new start of my career," said Lan. "I will work harder for the Paris Olympic Games. "Hopefully, I can win honour for my country."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA