Old rivalry, new ground

Sam Travis of the Boston Red Sox watching the last hit of the game fly towards second base during Game 1 of the Major League Baseball London Series on Saturday, as Boston and the New York Yankees took their legendary rivalry to Europe for the first time. The Yankees won the first game 17-13 at London Stadium, home of English Premier League football team West Ham, with 59,659 fans - including Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex - in attendance. The second of the two-game regular-season series was played late yesterday.