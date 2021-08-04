Sporting Life

Old giant takes small steps back into hockey limelight

Assistant Sports Editor
Defender Rupinder Pal Singh is a picture of disappointment after eight-time winners India lose 5-2 to Belgium in the Olympics hockey semi-finals.
Defender Rupinder Pal Singh is a picture of disappointment after eight-time winners India lose 5-2 to Belgium in the Olympics hockey semi-finals.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Gold.

Everyone waits for it in India. One particular Olympic one, the hockey one, the one wrapped in history, coated in hope and still a little out of reach.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2021, with the headline 'Old giant takes small steps back into hockey limelight'. Subscribe
Topics: 