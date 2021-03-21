Okuhara ensures no all-Thai final

LONDON • Japan's Nozomi Okuhara will face Pornpawee Chochuwong in the All England Open final after beating Ratchanok Intanon in their semi-final clash at the Arena Birmingham yesterday.

The decider today had the opportunity to become an All-Thai affair after Ratchanok took the first game, but the world No. 4 eventually proved superior as she fought back to win 16-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Badminton world No. 6 Ratchanok, 26, reached the final at the All England in 2017 but the Thai had not gone further than the quarter-finals until this edition.

She went into yesterday's clash trailing Okuhara 9-6 in their head-to-head record and could be considered the underdog as she lost in straight games the last time they met at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China.

Her compatriot Pornpawee, 23, defeated India's P.V. Sindhu 21-17, 21-9 in the earlier semi-final.

Heading into her second last-four clash at the All England, world No. 7 Sindhu held a superior 4-1 head-to-head record against her opponent and also won their previous meeting, at January's BWF World Tour Finals.

But the world No. 11 from Thailand looked in command yesterday and did not allow Sindhu - who defeated Japan's world No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi in a tiring 1hr 16min encounter on Friday - to find her feet.

"I think it was her day, everything she was hitting was on the line, I just couldn't do anything about it," the 25-year-old Indian said on the Olympic Channel.

"Overall, I should've controlled my unforced errors, maybe things could've been different then.

"I knew it was going to be a good match, she's not an easy player and she's doing well. Her strokes are really good and she's going to be a really good player.

"Everybody aims to be in the final, it's over for now so I have to learn from my mistakes and take the positives."

Pornpawee was delighted to have made her first World Tour Super 1000 final.

She said on the BWF website: "I'm very happy to be in the final. My plan was to control myself first and try every single shot, because she is fast and strong and will keep fighting.

"After I won the first game, I think in the second she maybe made more mistakes than me."

ALL ENGLAND OPEN

Finals: StarHub Ch201, 6pm