Oisin Murphy flies in for Crown Prince day in Saudi Arabia

– King Abdulaziz Racecourse throws open its doors for the biggest meeting of the season so far this week with four races worth 1 million riyals (S$345,000) on Dec 5 headlined by the Listed Crown Prince Cup.

Runners from The Saudi Cup will be in action in the feature on a weekend packed with intrigue, and star power with the pit-stop visit by British champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Several key two-year-old races will also be staged as well as a return to racing on turf ahead of Saudi Arabia’s first international Group 1 on the surface next February – the Howden Neom Turf Cup (2,000m).

The Listed Crown Prince Cup features a full field of 20 and gives the 110-rated Argentinian import Intense For Me another chance to prove himself upped to 2,400m after his comeback fourth in October.

A winner of the Group 1 Gran Premio Carlos Pellegrini in his homeland over this distance, the four-year-old by Fortify finished at the back of the field in The Saudi Cup (1,800m) on his debut here in February. However, he could flourish upped in trip after his most recent effort over 2,000m behind the reopposing Haqeet.

Wootton’sun was eighth in The Saudi Cup and the course-and-distance winner of this race in 2024 impressed on his comeback success over 2,000m under Ricardo Ferreira.

He looks to retain the title for the Red Stable of Prince Faisal Bin Khaled Bin Abdulaziz, which has four runners including Ireland’s Jack Red Cloud – Eastern Governance Region Cup hero in November and Crown Prince Cup runner-up in 2024.

A field of 16 runners have been declared for the 2,400m domestic Group 1 Crown Prince Cup limited to Local Bred horses and the two leading owners dominate the 2025 renewal with the White Stable of King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz & Sons and the Red Stable set to send out four runners apiece.

Murphy jets into Riyadh to partner White Stable’s Aelam Beladi, with their main hope appearing to be recent course-and-distance winner, Almaqam, while the Red Stables’ big chance may lie with the Ferreira-ridden Tahzeem – a dual winner here over the trip.

The other two races on Friday carrying a purse of 1 million riyals are juvenile events over 1,600m – the HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Cup and the Princess Setah Bint Fahad Aldamer Cup.

The latter for the fillies sees Murphy aboard the White Stables’ Laha Alhaybah and they have a strong hand with three runners headed by Camilo Ospina’s top-rated mount Taqaarir – last seen landing the Taif Cup Local Bred Fillies Open in September.

In the HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Cup, Red Stable has the highest rated in King Khalid Military Academy Cup fourth Raei Althaminah, and he will take on the third from that race, Bono who goes for White Stable and Murphy.

However, they also have an unexposed contender in Saudi horse Reda Al Aziz for Ospina, who had Bono back in third when scoring on his only start in Taif in September by four lengths.

