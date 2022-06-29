Officials in rule breach

Sport Singapore (SportSG) has cleared two leading officials from the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) - president Kenneth Ho and general manager Wendy Kuan - of wrongdoing, despite the International Floorball Federation (IFF) finding them guilty of breaching its rules.

The IFF's disciplinary committee (DC) had conducted an investigation following a complaint alleging improprieties by Ho and Kuan.

Rudy Low, the owner of four local floorball clubs who was team manager of the national men's team in 2012, had alleged that Kuan had tampered with the election process in the run-up to the association's annual general meeting last September. He also alleged that Ho had abused his power by suppressing evidence in relation to events surrounding the AGM.

Following the conclusion of its investigation, the IFF published a report in its central board meeting minutes on June 5 revealing that sanctions had been imposed on the duo. Kuan will be discharged from the IFF ethics commission, which she had been a member of since 2018, while Ho was issued a warning for failure to cooperate with the investigation.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a SportSG spokesman said: "SportSG is aware of the decision made by the International Floorball Federation disciplinary committee. The SFA had also convened its own inquiry when it received the complaints.

"We have reviewed and discussed the findings with the SFA's management committee and we will not be taking any further action.

"The SFA has given us its assurance that there will be no disruption to its efforts to serve the floorball community."

In its report, the IFF disciplinary committee acknowledged that there was a difference between the IFF and national governing body SportSG's rules.

While the SFA investigation did not find any wrongdoing by Kuan or Ho, the IFF's disciplinary committee found that there was a breach of the world body's rules.

In its report, it said that Kuan's act of suggesting, in writing, that a delegate try "to support two candidates in the election to the SFA management committee" was a breach of the IFF's good governance policy.

It also found that while Ho did set up a probe on the matter, "the investigation... took way too long to carry out".

"Further the IFF DC is of the opinion that the SFA investigation committee should, to fulfil the IFF Code of Ethics, have been composed by persons not connected to the SFA management committee," it added.

In a joint statement, Ho and Kuan said: "We have noted the IFF's decision and will not pursue the matter further. There are lessons learnt and it is important that we move forward.

"The SFA is fully focused on developing the sport and will continue to inspire our nation through floorball."