Odiong gets double, Koike tops in photo finish

JAKARTA • Nigeria-born Edidiong Odiong of Bahrain pipped India's Dutee Chand for the second time in three days to win the women's 200 metres gold and claim the prestigious sprint double at the Asian Games yesterday.

In the 100m, the 21-year-old Odiong won in a photo finish over the Indian but was a clear winner last night, clocking 22.96 seconds.

Chand finished with a creditable silver double after coming home in 23.20. Wei Yongli of China again came third to claim bronze in 23.27 in an exact repeat of the top three places in Sunday's 100m sprint final at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

"I am very happy to win two silver medals in sprint," said Chand.

"I achieved my personal best in the 200m semi-finals on Tuesday and gave my all. The body didn't recover sufficiently so I couldn't give a good time in the final.

"But I am satisfied that I am the first Indian woman to take back two individual silver medals from track. That's history for me."

Chand was cleared to race only in 2015 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) suspended regulations regarding hyperandrogenism - a condition she has which produces high testosterone levels.

In the men's 200m final, Japan's Yuki Koike clocked 20.23 to beat Chinese Taipei's Yang Chun-han in a photo finish. Bahrain's Yaqoob Yaqoob took the bronze in 20.55.

The 23-year-old Koike, expected to be in the shadow of Rio Olympics relay silver medallist and compatriot Shota Iizuka, finished strongly and took the gold with a well-timed lean, as Yang stumbled in his attempt to cling on to his lead. Iizuka finished sixth. "Iizuka has so much experience of competing in 200m and has had so many great results," said Koike. "I just wanted to achieve what he has done."

Elsewhere, ugly scuffles broke out in the arena between cornermen and security staff after an Iraqi fighter Jaafar Al Sudani lost a 4-1 split decision to Indonesian opponent Sunan Agung Amoragam in their bantamweight boxing quarter-final yesterday.

While Al Sudani dropped to his knees distraught at losing a medal and Amoragam celebrated a guaranteed bronze, his coach and cornerman screamed abuse at the officials, complaining the decision was rigged. When they tried to whip up their supporters in the crowd into an angry frenzy, one Iraqi fan leapt over the barriers from the main stand and tried to storm the ring as an ugly melee broke out.

Security staff tried to eject him and the two cornermen ran over and got involved in a pushing and shoving match. When order was restored, Al Sudani's team and an Iraq team official were summoned into a hastily arranged meeting with International Boxing Association executive director Tom Virgets, who read them the riot act.

In more heartwarming news, Indonesian medallists have offered to raise money or donate their win bonuses to the victims of the earthquakes that hit Lombok island, killing more than 500 people and destroying many homes.

