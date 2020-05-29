October not pivotal to Olympic plans: Muto

TOKYO • Tokyo 2020 chief executive officer Toshiro Muto yesterday insisted that October was not the time for organisers to make a final decision on whether the Olympics can be held next year.

John Coates, chairman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) coordination commission, told The Australian newspaper last week that October would be a critical period for assessing if the postponed Games can take place from July 23 to Aug 8.

However, Muto told reporters at a virtual press conference that Coates' comments had been misconstrued.

"We have asked chairman Coates directly about the question, he told us that he never used 'yes or no' on the Games," he said.

"He never mentioned anything like the possibility of deciding the Games in October.

"Coates never said that October will be the time when we start the detailed discussion.

"What he mentioned was that we will continue to assess and review the situation in autumn. Many things will become clear at that time, including the cost and many other things we are talking about now."

More than two months after the Games was pushed back for the first time, Tokyo organisers have yet to reveal a road map for next year.

They had hoped to make an announcement this month, but Muto admitted that things were uncertain and are still being hashed out with the IOC.

But the 76-year-old was adamant preparations for the Games, deferred owing to the coronavirus pandemic, were on track despite the "big" job on hand.

"I can tell you this much. I do not feel we are late in our preparations," he said.

"I do not feel we are being delayed in any way.

"This is the first time in history an Olympics has been postponed. We have taken over six years to accumulate many things in preparation for the Games in the summer.

"But now we have to do it again in over one year's time. We expect that we will be spending June and July to continue to discuss and review them (with the IOC)."

One of the issues they need to settle would be to secure the sporting venues for next year, and Muto confirmed organisers were "in negotiation" with the stakeholders of 43 venues, but had yet to reached an agreement with them.

