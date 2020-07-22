OCBC cycle goes virtual

Business analyst Ric Sim had been looking forward to a seventh consecutive year participating in the OCBC Cycle, but his hopes were dashed yesterday when organisers announced this year's event would be called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So, the 32-year-old took up the next best option: He signed up immediately for the OCBC Cycle 2020 Virtual Ride, a free event that organiser OCBC Bank has introduced in place of the cancelled physical one.

He said: "My teammates and I were initially slightly disappointed to learn of the cancellation.

"But given it's been three months since circuit breaker measures were introduced (on April 7) and there are things in place to adhere to like social distancing measures, I think the decision (to cancel) is the right one and it is in line with what a lot of other sporting events have done... it has been done in good faith and with the right spirit."

The OCBC Cycle is Singapore's largest mass cycling event and typically attracts about 7,000 participants annually.

It was initially postponed from May 9-10 to an unspecified date later this year.

In its place, the OCBC Cycle 2020 Virtual Ride will be held from Nov 1-15, and will consist of three categories: The Sportive VR (42km), The Straits Times VR (23km) and Mighty SaversKids VR (5km or 800m).

Participants who cycle the full distance - they have a maximum of four separate rides to complete the total during that period - in any of the three categories, whether outdoors or indoors in Singapore, will be considered to have completed their event.

As proof, entrants have to use a fitness tracker or a workout app on a smartphone that can record the ride details, and submit them by Nov 15.

Those successful will receive the OCBC Cycle 2020 medal and the event tote bag by post by Dec 7.

Sim, who rides on the Ascenders Team, said he plans to cycle indoors, as he and many of his teammates have done during the circuit breaker period, and utilise the Zwift programme which is popular with cyclists. Some of his teammates ride indoors on Zwift up to five times a week.

Another participant, commercial pilot Ng Shun Qiang, said he was not very familiar with virtual cycling, but also plans to complete his virtual ride indoors on the Tacx Neo 2 machine he got during the circuit breaker.

"It's something new to me, but I have done rides on a (cycling) trainer before," said the 32-year-old, who has participated in the OCBC Cycle since 2016.

"I guess the main difference this year is that it is more of a personal thing, compared to riding with a few of my good friends as I usually do."

OCBC said full refunds will be made by Sept 14 for those who have registered for the physical ride. It has also offered participants the option of donating the registration fee to OCBC Cycle's chosen charity, Care Corner Singapore.

Both Sim and Ng took up that option which is available at ocbccycle.com until Aug 14.

There are limited slots for the virtual ride and priority will be given to those who signed up for the physical OCBC Cycle 2020 event, with registration from July 21 to Aug 14.

Those who registered for the "Go Red" option of the physical event and sign up for the virtual ride, will receive OCBC Cycle 2020 event jerseys or T-shirts.

Other members of the public can sign up between Aug 15 and Sept 18.

Koh Ching Ching, head of group brand and communications at OCBC Bank, said: "With the Covid-19 outbreak, it is only right to not hold this annual mass cycling event this year.

"Instead, without sacrificing the safety of participants, we still hope to bring the joy of cycling to the community via the virtual ride format.

"People deserve to have something they can get excited about during this challenging time.

"We also hope that those who signed up for the physical OCBC Cycle 2020 event will appreciate the option of donating their fees to support members of the community in need."