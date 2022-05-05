Obstacle racing set to 'modernise' pentathlon

LONDON • The future of modern pentathlon is at stake and that is why the sport's governing body, UIPM, has decided to embark on its biggest revamp since its 1912 Olympic debut.

On Tuesday, UIPM announced its decision to drop the equestrian element from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in favour of obstacle racing, claiming its TV-friendly nature would help save the sport amid fierce opposition.

Starting late next month, the UIPM will test two variations of obstacle racing - which consists of disciplines where athletes run and/or overcome obstacles in timed competitions - after selecting the sport from more than 60 options.

According to The Guardian, the new 45-minute format will be "like James Bond meets the Krypton Factor" and is "designed to tap into the United States market and give the sport a far bigger presence on the global stage".

Despite modern pentathlon's long history, it has consistently been plagued by low viewing figures - at or near the bottom of all Olympic events.

Last December, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach challenged UIPM to come up with a change that would "reflect appeal to the youth and general public".

The decision to drop horse riding was also accelerated after Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner struck a horse at the Tokyo Games last year when it refused to jump a fence, an incident that led to widespread criticism of the sport.

On the controversial decision to discard the equestrian element, UIPM vice-president Joel Bouzou told The Guardian: "We understand that some are unhappy. But we have far more people who want to embrace the change.

"What we're doing is building the future of our sport. There are some things still to be tested. But if we do the whole thing with breaks, it could arrive at something close to one hour.

"If we make it nearly continuous, we arrive at something like 45 minutes. That's ideal for a live programme on American TV."

Bouzou added the tactical nature of obstacle racing would make it interesting for athletes.

"With obstacle racing, there are moments when you have to jump, hang, and have to choose options - which means you have to think and there's a tactical element," he said. "We want to integrate all of this... find the complete athlete."

Former IOC director of marketing, Michael Payne, who has been working as an external expert to UIPM's fifth discipline working group, said the global body had compiled data on TV audience, social following, global footprint, spectators and cost of sports, and insisted that there was no other option but to modernise the sport.

"Modern pentathlon performs right at the bottom," he said. "Unless you transform it, it's no longer contributing to the success, development and strength of the Olympics."

REUTERS