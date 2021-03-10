Obituary: SNOC vice-president and former taekwondo chief Milan Kwee dies at 75

SINGAPORE - Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) vice-president and veteran sports administrator Milan Kwee died on Monday (March 8) night. He was 75.

Kwee, who was elected as one of SNOC's vice-presidents in 2018, had also served as the Singapore Taekwondo Federation's president from 2004 to 2018.

Before he was elected as SNOC's vice-president, Kwee was on the executive committee of the SNOC as a representative of the National Sports Associations (NSA), a position he held since June 2012.

He also led the Singapore contingent as the chef de mission at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, where the Republic claimed a record-breaking overseas haul of 58 golds.

Kwee was part Singapore's first taekwondo national team that competed at the inaugural 1973 World Championships.

In his time as a national athlete, Kwee bagged multiple national titles as well as a gold and silver at the first two Asian Taekwondo Championships in the late 1960s.

Fellow SNOC vice-president Jessie Phua, who is also Singapore Bowling Federation's president, said: "Milan is a good friend, especially with my husband Jimmy. They started taekwondo together and shared a friendship of over 50 years.

"Sport has lost a strong and committed promoter. Always friendly and helpful, my sporting colleagues and I lost a good partner. On behalf of all the NSAs, we extend our deepest condolences to the Kwee family."

International association European Taekwondo Union also paid tribute to Kwee and posted on Facebook: "President (Sakis) Pragalos, the Council and the whole European Taekwondo Family wishes the Kwee Family strength in these difficult times. The memory of Milan Kwee will always live in all of us."