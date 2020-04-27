She broke her ankle but when duty called, Annabel Pennefather still answered

The opening of the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup back in 2009 was one of the highlights of the local sporting calendar.

But there was just one hitch ahead of the opening ceremony, which was due to be televised globally on ESPN no less: Singapore Hockey Federation chief Annabel Pennefather, who was due to give the opening address, had broken her right ankle the day before.

She was laid up at the Singapore General Hospital following the resetting of the ankle, which required metal implants.

But the next day, she bravely made the journey to the Sengkang Hockey Pitch to officiate at the ceremony in a wheelchair before returning to the hospital.

It was the ultimate commitment to her duty and one reason why my mobile phone, email inbox and social media feed were buzzing yesterday as the sporting fraternity and even those outside it paid tribute to her as news spread of her passing.

I first met Annabel as a rookie reporter in 1993. She was always encouraging and even when I became sports editor in 2016, she was among the first people to congratulate me, encourage me and also gently remind me about my wider responsibility to champion the cause of women in sport.

On that, we agreed but occasionally we differed and she would not hesitate to let me know. Such as our paper's portrayal of women in an article about the Football Association of Singapore's election in 2017, in which she stood as a member of Bill Ng's Game Changers team.

But instead of raising her objections dramatically on social media, which appears to be the choice of platform for rebuttals and criticism these days, I received a text message from her explaining her concerns. This was Annabel, firm but polite.

At the 2004 Athens Olympics, where she led the Singapore delegation, a storm broke out over a perceived snub by star swimmer Joscelin Yeo, who had skipped an official function. While Annabel was reportedly annoyed by the athlete's conduct, her official response on the matter was: "My point of view is not to make an issue."

It is this sort of thing which probably led Jessie Phua, the bowling president, to call her a "class act".

Annabel belonged to Singapore sporting royalty, hailing from a long line of distinguished athletes.

Her grandmother, whom she called her role model, was Alice Pennefather, one of the nation's top sportswomen of her era, excelling at badminton, tennis and hockey. She was one of eight Singaporeans honoured on the $20 Bicentennial Commemorative Note issued last year.

Alice's husband, Lancelot, was himself a notable sportsman, excelling in football, track and field, cricket, weightlifting and hockey. He also represented Singapore in six Malaya Cup finals between 1922 and 1928.

Their son Percy, Annabel's father, was a member of the Singapore hockey team at the 1956 Olympics and became head of the hockey federation in 1972.



Annabel Pennefather died of heart failure April 27 at 71. PHOTO: ST FILE



For all her impressive lineage, Annabel did not behave like royalty. At the Athens Games, she shared an apartment with some of the Singapore swimmers instead of taking up accommodation in a top hotel, which leading officials are entitled to.

Her involvement in sport continued long after she had called it a day on the pitch. Not only did she go on to wear many hats in other sports, often becoming the first woman or the first Singaporean to do so, but she also achieved what some call the Holy Grail of local sport - balancing a sporting and professional career successfully.

This eventually led to her carving out yet another pioneering role - as head of Singapore's first dedicated sports law practice at Harry Elias partnership.

And yet it was not always about her.

Her never-ending quest for sportswomen to be treated equally - in terms of opportunities, recognition, funding - is perhaps what she is best remembered for.

Dr Teoh Chin Sim, who heads the Singapore National Olympic Council's women in sport committee, tells me: "She was constantly on the lookout to identify girls and women with potential to encourage, mould and mentor to greater heights in their sporting and professional careers, creating opportunities and granting them access wherever she was able or had influence.

"And the end in mind of such an effort was for the sole purpose of serving others. That we raise girls and women who would give back to society."

News reports say that Annabel died of heart failure but I refuse to believe it. She is gone but, for me, her heart never failed her.