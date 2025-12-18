NZ's Conway, Latham smash hundreds in third West Indies test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 18 - New Zealand's Devon Conway and Tom Latham struck hundreds in a mammoth opening stand of 323 to deflate West Indies on the opening day of ‍the ​third and final test in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Home ‍captain Latham elected to bat after winning the toss and then combined with Conway to ​forge New ​Zealand's second-highest opening partnership against a West Indies attack, which toiled with little success at Bay Oval.

New Zealand, who are 1-0 up in the three-test ‍series, were 334 for one at stumps with Conway on 178 having hit ​25 fours.

Nightwatchman Jacob Duffy was ⁠on nine.

"It's obviously a great day, a great partnership between Dev and myself, and obviously happy with the day's work," Latham said.

"I think the way Dev played today was outstanding, pretty ​free flowing. He took the pressure off me a little bit as well and we just ‌dovetailed quite nicely."

West Indies bowlers produced ​the occasional good ball but could not sustain the pressure for long enough. They lacked discipline and leaked boundaries regularly, particularly in the 133-run second session when they failed to record a maiden over.

Latham edged Anderson Phillip while on 104 but wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach dropped a regulation catch behind the wicket.

West Indies also wasted ‍a review trying to get Latham lbw to Justin Greaves in their ​desperation to break the partnership.

Just when it looked like West Indies would endure a wicketless day, ​Kemar Roach dismissed Latham, who edged the ball to ‌Roston Chase at slip. Latham's 137, his second hundred of the series, contained 15 fours and a six. REUTERS