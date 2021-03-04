NZ will support rugby Cup if delayed

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's government remains committed to hosting the next women's Rugby World Cup even if it is postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said yesterday.

World Rugby (WR) put forth a recommendation on Tuesday to push back the ninth edition of the tournament, scheduled to take place in New Zealand from Sept 18 to Oct 16, by a year.

The final decision will be ratified next week and, while disappointed at the expected outcome, Mr Robertson said he understood the reasoning behind it.

"We all wanted the tournament to go ahead as planned this year, but we also accept that the current Covid-19 constrained circumstances are not ideal for high performance athletes in a tournament situation," he added. "Ultimately, this is a decision for World Rugby to make. If they do postpone, we are fully committed to hosting the event next year. The government is supporting NZ Rugby's hosting of the tournament with financial contributions through the Major Events Development Fund and Sport New Zealand. That support will remain in place for 2022."

While acknowledging delaying the event until next year was "hugely disappointing", WR interim chief executive Alan Gilpin said it was the right thing to do, given that the governing body did not have "the level of certainty" needed.

He added there were concerns that "challenging" global travel restrictions meant teams would not have adequate preparation time.

This would have been the first women's Rugby World Cup to be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

New Zealand's Black Ferns have won five of the eight previous editions and were preparing to defend their title against 11 nations.

"We are incredibly sorry that the Black Ferns won't get to run out in front of all their own fans this year... we really feel for all the players in all of this," New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said yesterday. "They were informed as early as we possibly could. We were working in tight timeframes with all of this."

Jilly Collins, Rugby Australia's head of women's rugby, agreed that there was no choice but to postpone the World Cup, as "a tournament needs to be delivered that is fitting of the pinnacle event".

New Zealand has been one of the most successful nations at containing Covid-19 but small outbreaks of the virus have triggered two snap lockdowns in Auckland over the last month.

The women's cricket World Cup, due to be held in New Zealand, has also been postponed until next March because of the pandemic.

