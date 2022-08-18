NZ Rugby backs embattled Foster

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday endorsed Ian Foster as the right man to coach the All Blacks through to next year's World Cup, but said he would have more hands-on support from selector and strategist Joe Schmidt.

Foster had come under huge pressure after the All Blacks suffered three consecutive defeats by Ireland and South Africa, but was relieved after the rebound win over the Springboks at Ellis Park last Saturday.

Local media had speculated Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was set to replace him but the NZR board unanimously backed Foster at a meeting yesterday, said officials.

"Some of the steps we've seen in recent weeks give us a huge amount of confidence going forward," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson told reporters.

"We've had some really fantastic conversations with (Foster)... We are backing (the staff) through to the World Cup."

Foster, sitting alongside Robinson, said he was delighted with the endorsement from the CEO and board.

"I just want to remind people it's a privilege to be in this job... I believe in the plan I've got and believe we've got great support behind us," he said.

Foster, appointed in 2019 after his former boss Steve Hansen stepped down following the World Cup in Japan, has struggled to reproduce the same results as his predecessor following the retirements of several world-class players.

He survived an NZR review after the 2-1 defeat in the home series by Ireland last month, with his former assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar axed instead.

Robertson's former assistant coach Jason Ryan came in as forwards coach and selector Schmidt was appointed to work with Foster on strategy and attack as part of that shake-up.

Ex-Ireland coach Schmidt will now play a bigger role in match-day preparations, which Foster welcomed.

