NZ captain made of tough Cane material

WELLINGTON • A bull neck and surfeit of courage come in handy in rugby, and Sam Cane has relied heavily on both, overcoming a horrific injury to become the man to lead the All Blacks into a new era.

The openside flanker was named Kieran Read's successor as New Zealand captain last week, less than two years after breaking his neck in a 32-30 Test win over South Africa in Pretoria.

The collision with Springboks loose forward Francois Louw left Cane in considerable pain, yet few would have known it as he walked from the field at Loftus Versfeld.

Following surgery a few days later, Cane remarked his sturdy neck may have kept him out of a wheelchair. "I may not be standing without it," he said.

While he was worried he might never return to the playing field, he had few fears about returning to action once given the all-clear a year ago. He reclaimed the All Blacks' No. 7 jersey and joined their World Cup hat-trick bid in Japan, though last year's semi-final elimination by England was a tough to swallow after more than a decade of world domination.

Ian Foster was promoted from assistant to head coach in the wake of that exit and is convinced Cane deserves the armband.

Foster said: "He's ready for it, he's had some great mentors in this All Blacks group over the last eight years and he's a good learner."

Cane can also keep a secret, with Foster having tapped him as skipper in February before the coronavirus pandemic triggered the global shutdown of sport.

The plan was to announce the 28-year-old's appointment a few weeks into the Super Rugby season but the competition was halted in March.

Much like Read, plainspoken Cane is a ruthless force on the field but quite amiable off it. After knocking out Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw in a bone-jarring tackle in Dublin in 2016, the former sought out the latter's phone number and texted him the next day to see how he was recovering.

Cane, who grew up on his parents' deer farm, said captaincy was unlikely to change him.

"It certainly helps being a small country boy deep down," he said. "I'd like to think I got selected for this role because of the person I am - and because of that I don't really want to change."

