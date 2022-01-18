Nunes suspended, Zaki fined

Leading jockey Manoel Nunes has been suspended for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Wind Of Liberty in Saturday's opening race.

He pleaded guilty to directing his mount inwards near the 1,300m mark, when insufficiently clear of Heng Xing, who was checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

As Nunes has been engaged to ride this Saturday, his suspension will be from Jan 23 to Jan 29.

Jockey Mohd Zaki was fined $1,000 over his handling of Qaraat in Race 4.

He pleaded guilty to failing to ride his mount out over the final four strides when in contention for fifth placing.

The stewards also took into account his record, guilty plea and the nature of the charge when deciding on the penalty.