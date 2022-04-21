Nunes set to attack on Katak

While Manoel Nunes' first test drive on Katak was about figuring out the right buttons, the second one was all cruise control.

Not that Ricardo Le Grange's Kranji Mile raider's first barrier trial on April 5 had left the Brazilian jockey half-hearted.

The South African triple-Group 3 winner by Potala Palace ran third without being fully extended.

But it was the wide and unorthodox course plotted towards the outside rails that gave the vibe that rider and horse were sussing each other out.

On the other hand, there was a noticeably better spark two weeks later. Improving to the front coming off the back, Katak travelled on the bit outside Minister before edging clear for a 1/2-length win.

As he jumped off, Singapore's current premiership leader had the swagger of a pilot who has just found the right horsepower to bring to the big races.

"Ricardo asked me to give him an easy trial the first time. He was a bit keen, I didn't ask him to do too much," he said.

"I just let him stride to the middle of the track, which I felt was the better part of the track.

"This morning, Ricardo told me to give him a good trial. As I knew the horse better, I felt more comfortable with him.

"I let him jump and go straight to the front. He's a very classy horse, you just have to let him do what he wants to do.

"I didn't ask him anything, he just jumped and put himself there. I put my hands down on his shoulders.

"He didn't pull, I was happy with the way he was travelling. For a stayer, he's got a lot of natural speed, and especially now as he's fresh and hasn't raced for a while."