Nunes, Fitzsimmons hog the limelight for the record

He followed it up with some nice work on the training track and he brought that form to the races.

He scored from go to whoa over the flying Polytrack 1,000m in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event.

Of course, it must be said that he was helped along the way by Nunes.

But, that said, the three-time Singapore champion will surely agree that The Bullet's ability won him the race.

Off like, well, a bullet, he hugged the rails and when the field fanned out, he was the one you wanted to have your money on.

Most racegoers did. And he went off as the $9 top pick. His victory was never in doubt. The Bullet will go on and win more races.

The backers of favourites had a field day. The opener in the 11-race programme would have instilled confidence in their judgment.

They had backed Fireworks down to unbettable odds of $8 and the six-year-old delivered.

He made it look so easy, tracking the leader, Summer Wind, all the way until the final 200m of the $30,000 Class 5 Div 1 race over 1,400m.

When Summer Wind drifted wide, Fireworks had a dream run on the rails.

Never one to turn down a "gift", Nunes took the opening. Right there, it was game over.

Fireworks won by a neck. But it was much easier than the margin suggested. It was his back-to-back success and sixth from 36 starts.

Popular with Kranji racegoers, Nunes' five-timer has stretched his season's tally to 20 winners.

He is five ahead of Danny Beasley, who took the day's main event - the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,600m, on the Le Grange-trained Katak.

The winner of his last two starts, Katak is ready for the biggies.

If there were a prize for most improved rider, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui will be the favourite to grab it.

Kranji's only woman rider clinched her fourth winner for the season on the Clements-trained Mortal Engine in Race 5.

Although sent off as the $10 favourite in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 sprint over the Poly 1,100m, it was anything but an easy ride for the apprentice.

Seow had a fight on her hands when, over the final 200m, Happy Moment threw out a challenge.

For a while there, she looked in danger of being swamped. But she kept her cool and, with steady hands, she guided him to a narrow short-head victory.

Seow is maturing into a good rider. Her balance and judgment have improved. So, too, her confidence.

As for Mortal Engine, he is most definitely shaping up to be one of the stars of 2022.

Owned by Tivic Stable, it was Mortal Engine's third win on the trot and fourth victory from just five starts.

It is indeed an outstanding report card for the four-year-old.