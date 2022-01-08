Grand harvest awaits Nunes

After sitting out the first Singapore race meeting of the 2022 season last Sunday because of a one-day suspension for careless riding, jockey Manoel Nunes is back this afternoon - and watch out, folks.

Barring bad luck, the three-time Kranji champion (2014 to 2016) looks set to have a field day from his strong book of rides.

All his nine mounts from the card of 11 have strong winning chances, with Gold Cut in Race 4 and Lucky Jinsha in the last as his best bets.

Although he has also won the premierships in Macau and Mauritius, Singapore is the Brazilian's lucky hunting ground.

Since his return last November, he has proven that he knows what it takes to win at Kranji racecourse.

In just three weeks, he rode eight winners from only 32 rides. That is a high 25 per cent strike rate.

With the wide support he is getting from trainers and owners, he looks odds-on to secure his fourth Singapore title this year.

Of course, he will have Danny Beasley breathing down his neck.

The Australian has also been riding on the crest of a wave since he returned from his three-year break, to be assistant trainer-cum-track rider to Daniel Meagher last January.

He racked up 52 winners to finish runner-up to Kelantan-born apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin (59).

Hakim has been ruled out of the title race. He was slapped with a three-month suspension for whipping his mount, Motakhayyel, on the head in a race on Nov 14.