Nunes' bid for third win on Poroshiri

Not many champion jockeys would watch a Class 5 race on TV while on holiday abroad - and sniff a riding opportunity on top of that.

Manoel Nunes did exactly that during a short Dubai stay while serving a one-day careless riding suspension in March.

Not only had he turned on his phone to catch the Kranji action, but also his ride-seeking radar.

When he saw Japanese gelding Poroshiri all but home in a Polytrack 1,700m race, only to throw it away with his high head antics a few metres from the winning post, he knew he had to get on.

"I remember I saw Poroshiri race when I was in Dubai. I told myself I'd like to ride him as I like the challenge, a bit like those horses who don't change their legs," he said.

"I want to prove myself I can make these difficult horses win. So I texted (B trainer) Ryo (Hatano) and asked him for the ride."

The son of King Halo is no world-beater, but he has an offbeat quirk.

The first three-quarters of his races are fairly normal. But, when he comes under pressure in the home straight, he jacks his head up in an exaggerated manner, and his strides become more ungainly.

Only apprentice Krisna Thangamani managed a win out of Hideyuki Takaoka's "headcase" before.

The Japanese veteran, who himself said he "had never trained a horse like Poroshiri" in his life, needed no second invitation.

Nunes got the leg-up twice, both in Polytrack 1,700m races again. Though the bad habit still "reared its ugly head", albeit less blatantly, Nunes duly delivered with masterful displays on both occasions.