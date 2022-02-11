NSL games, training temporarily halted

This weekend's round of Netball Super League (NSL) games has been postponed in light of about 10 players from four of the six participating teams testing positive for the coronavirus.

Two coaches and an umpire have also tested positive, with over 20 others deemed close contacts of those who are ill. All club training sessions have also been cancelled for the time being.

Netball Singapore (NS) chief executive Cyrus Medora said that it will assess the situation next Thursday to see if it is safe for training and the league to resume.

He added: "Most of the cases all come from the community, so it is expected because the numbers have grown a lot. While we've caught the cases in time, we don't want to spread it any further."

Singapore is experiencing a surge in Covid-19, with the total number of locally transmitted cases at 10,542 yesterday.

This is not the first time the NSL, which is the first local sports league to kick off in full scale after football's Singapore Premier League, has suffered a Covid-19 disruption since it started on Jan 15.

Last month, a match between Sneakers Stingrays and Swifts Barracudas was postponed after a player tested positive for Covid-19.

While there was some disappointment at the suspension, players and coaches felt that it was the right decision.

Mission Mannas defender Rachel Ling, 19, said: "The safety of the teams can't be compromised and this was a necessary step."

She added she was not concerned about the situation because of the Covid-19 protocols that have been in place for the tournament, such as the weekly tests that players have to take. The national Opens squad players have to take tests thrice weekly.

Blaze Dolphins coach Wang Jing Qing noted that the NSL clubs have also made it a point to be responsible, making sure that anyone who feels unwell or is a close contact of someone with Covid-19 tests herself more frequently.

In addition to frequent testing, this year's NSL is held behind closed doors, with "micro bubbles" in place at Our Tampines Hub, where the matches are played, to prevent mingling. Interaction between teams is limited to handshakes before and after the game.

Unlike previous seasons, there are no international players joining teams in the second round of the competition.

Some clubs have acted quickly, with plans in place to conduct online strength and conditioning sessions as a way for players to maintain their form during this period.

Magic Marlins midfielder Tan Yi Jie, 22, said: "All the games have to be pushed back or be played consecutively, which may be quite physically demanding for the players. I'm not sure what the season ahead will be like during this pandemic, nothing is really confirmed.

"As a sports person, I'm quite used to the constant changes and have become quite adaptable. I am just grateful for any opportunity that comes by."

Some also see the latest developments in the league as an opportunity to get ready for the second round of the season. Fier Orcas coach Kok Mun Wai said: "We have just finished round one, this will actually give us time to reflect on the season so far and see what adjustments are needed. It's also an opportunity for us to work on certain areas of our game."