NRL duo sacked over schoolgirls scandal

MELBOURNE • Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) yesterday expelled two Canterbury players from the competition for a "serious" code of conduct breach after the pair took two schoolgirls back to their hotel rooms during a pre-season tour.

Jayden Okunbor, 23, and Corey Harawira-Naera, 24, were investigated by the league's integrity unit following the club's tour of the mid-north coast of New South Wales, where they visited 12 schools and held a junior clinic.

"The behaviour of both players was inexcusable and a very serious breach of the code of conduct," NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said in a statement. "The game will not tolerate such conduct and as such both players have had their registrations cancelled.

"This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behaviour."

Sydney-based Canterbury, which said the duo had brought "young females of a consensual age" to their team hotel, fully supported the NRL's hard line even though the age of consent in New South Wales is 16.

"There can be no tolerance for any abuse of the privileged status the game affords its leading players," the club said.

"The consequences of this matter have been serious and far-reaching and protecting the welfare of the young women involved has been a priority for us since we were first alerted to this issue.

"They have, unfortunately, been the victims of some distasteful social media attacks which are not called for and need to stop.

"We have been in regular contact with them, their families and their school and we will continue to offer ongoing support moving forward."

The scandal cost Canterbury a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with a family restaurant group, Australian media said last month.

REUTERS