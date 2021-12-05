Now for the world no. 1

It was a happy homecoming for Singapore's top paddler Feng Tianwei as she returned to winning ways in front of a spirited crowd at the OCBC Arena as the World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals opened yesterday.

Over 800 fans cheered and clapped each time she won a point as she beat South Korea's world No. 14 Jeon Ji-hee 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5) to reach the last eight.

Feng, 35, said: "I'm very happy to be playing here again. The applause and cheering gave me a lot of strength.

"With every point I won, they clapped very loudly so winning this one match is like winning the whole tournament. I hope that subsequent matches, the local fans will continue supporting me."

The world No. 11 will need that support even more as her next opponent is the top-ranked Chinese and reigning Olympic champion Chen Meng, 27.

The Singaporean has won only two of their 10 previous meetings. Their most recent clash was at the promotional WTT Macau showcase in November last year when she lost 3-1.

Feng acknowledged being the underdog but said she relished the challenge, adding: "I'm at a disadvantage and there's a higher possibility of me losing, so I just want to play every point well.

"I don't have a specific target at this competition, I just want to play my best every match but I'm really happy to win today."

The inaugural US$600,000 (S$820,000) tournament saw its first upset yesterday as China's world No. 17 Wang Chuqin swept past Chinese Taipei's sixth-ranked Lin Yun-ju 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-7).

Wang, 21, has been in good form though. He won the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis Championships with Sun Yingsha last week.

Wang said: "Lin's a strong player (he clinched the mixed doubles bronze at the Tokyo Olympics). We've played each other many times and we both have an equal chance of winning.

"I've done a lot of preparation for a pretty tough match. This tournament is straight after the world championships (in Houston) and, because of the 14-hour time difference, it has affected both of us. But perhaps it has affected him more."

The other quarter-final in Feng's top half of the draw sees Chinese world No. 6 Wang Yidi take on Japan's Hitomi Sato (No. 22).

Wang, 24, beat Puerto Rico's No. 16 Adriana Diaz 3-1 (13-11, 11-3, 5-11, 11-9) but sounded far from celebratory after the match.

She said: "It's sad that I can't get to eat Singapore food. Because of Covid-19, even when we travel to different countries, we can't go out so I do miss trying (the) local food of the places I visit."

Liam Pitchford was less morose about the safe management restrictions. His 3-2 (12-10, 8-11, 13-15, 11-8, 11-6) win over South Korean Jang Woo-jin (No. 12) was, after all, another fine addition to his fond memories in Singapore.

The world No. 14 was last here in 2016 for a training camp, before he helped England claim the bronze at that year's World Team Championships in Malaysia.

Pitchford said: "It's a bit disappointing we're not allowed out but my cousin lives here now, so I'm going to stay a little bit and see him after. I don't know what I'm going to do here yet but I'm really looking forward to it."

WTT CUP FINALS

Men's & women's singles: Rd of 16 (11am & 2.30pm) and q-finals (7pm), Singtel TV Ch112