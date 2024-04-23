Novak Djokovic, Aitana Bonmati crowned at Laureus Awards

MADRID – Novak Djokovic was “incredibly honoured” to be named World Sportsman of the Year for a record-equalling fifth time at the Laureus Awards on April 22, while Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati won individual and team awards.

Tennis great Djokovic – a record 24-time Grand Slam champion – equalled his former rival Roger Federer’s tally at the prestigeous ceremony in Madrid after winning three Slams last season along with the ATP Finals.

“I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth,” said the 36-year-old.

“I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success.”

Djokovic also equalled Margaret Court’s all-time record haul of 24 Grand Slam titles after winning the US Open last September.

Bonmati won the Sportswoman of the Year award, becoming the first footballer to do so, and was also rewarded along with her Spain teammates for winning the Women’s World Cup last summer.

La Roja earned the World Team of the Year award for winning the competition for the first time in their history.

“Our national team is a group like no other – our strength comes from every challenge we have faced, both on and off the field of play,” said Bonmati, who also won the Champions League with her club Barcelona.

Bonmati and her teammates were praised for helping to combat sexism in the Spanish football federation by protesting after disgraced former president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed player Jenni Hermoso.

England international Jude Bellingham was given the World Breakthrough of the Year award for his stunning start to life at Real Madrid, a day after he scored the Clasico winner against Barcelona.

He is Los Blancos’ top scorer with 21 goals across all competitions in his first season at the club.

Gymnastics star Simone Biles was given the World Comeback of the Year award for her triumphant return to the sport after nearly a two-year mental health break.

Biles, a three-time World Sportswoman of the Year winner, won four gold medals at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium in 2023.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal’s foundation to help youngsters in Spain and India won the Sport for Good award, while Diede de Groot earned the World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award.

The Dutch wheelchair tennis player claimed an unparallelled third consecutive calendar Grand Slam in 2023.

Arisa Trew, a 14-year-old Australian skateboarder, won the World Action Sportsperson of the Year award.

The awards have been offered annually since 2000 by a 69-strong jury comprised of sporting greats who make up the Laureus Academy.

While Djokovic was pleased to be honoured, the world No. 1 is coming to the tail end of his career and will not play at the Madrid Open this week. He is, however, hoping to appear in Rome.

The Serb, who is yet to win a title this season and has played in only four tournaments in 2024, has pulled out of the tournament in the Spanish capital to lighten his schedule.

Djokovic said he was aiming for the Italian Open before defending his French Open title from May 26.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play in Madrid this year... I’ve planned to play in Rome, so I hope I’ll be able to do that, if I prepare well,” he added.

“This year has been a bit different for me, I haven’t yet found my best level of tennis and I hope I will at Roland Garros.”

Djokovic has now pulled out of the Madrid Open – where he is a three-time champion at the two-week clay-court event – three times in four years.

It is his second Masters 1000 withdrawal this campaign after skipping the Miami Open in March.

Nadal, meanwhile, will continue his comeback from injury in Madrid and has been pitted against 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch in the first round on April 24. AFP, REUTERS