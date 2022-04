As the head of a small stable, trainer Kuah Cheng Tee looks after each horse like it is the next Derby winner, and Strong N Best is arguably his second-best pet student now.

Lest we forget, the former jockey bagged a Group 1 race at only his second year of training in 2017 with Forever Young landing the Singapore Guineas. No horse has since replaced the US-bred as No. 1 in Kuah's heart.