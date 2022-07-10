Not perfect, but Loh still tries to be a good role model

On a hot, sweaty morning at the Singapore Badminton Hall yesterday, Loh Kean Yew was perspiring as he chatted with a group of kids at a coaching clinic. Not once during the hour he was there did he not wear his trademark smile.

Loh, who will take part in this week's Singapore Open, said he relished the break from his training schedule to enjoy the "unique experience" of meeting the children, aged between seven and 18.

The 26 fans were from the Singapore Red Cross' Young Hearts programme, which gives children and adolescents from challenging backgrounds a safe haven for learning through tuition, holiday programmes and mentorship.

The clinic was organised by HSBC, which has been the title sponsor of the Badminton World Federation World Tour since 2018. The Singapore Open is one of 25 stops on the international circuit.

Loh, 25, is still easing into his new role as world champion. He said: "I'm still kind of still getting used to it. But I also always try to be a good role model as much as I can.

"Nobody is perfect, but I hope that when these kids look at me they can at least see the good in me, be inspired to strive to be better, work hard for whatever they dream of, even if it is not badminton."

Aside from Loh, former national shuttler and two-time Olympian Derek Wong was also among those who took the kids through simple drills and gave them tips on how to improve their game.

The children also peppered Loh with queries during a question and answer session, including how to be a better player. One cheeky fan even asked Loh, "can you help me with my maths homework?", which left the shuttler in stitches.

Wong Kee Joo, HSBC Singapore chief executive officer, said organising the clinic was "extremely gratifying". All 26 attendees received a racket thanks to HSBC.

After an afternoon of badminton and banter, Loh's focus turns to the US$370,000 (S$517,100) Singapore Open where he is looking to be crowned the first local men's singles champion in 60 years.

His path has been made easier by the withdrawals of world No. 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, as well as Denmark's Anders Antonsen (world No. 3) and Rasmus Gemke (No. 12), who are injured. Japan's Kento Momota (No. 2) and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia (No. 5) have decided to focus on the Aug 21-28 World Championships, while Indian Lakshya Sen (No. 10) is preparing for the July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games instead.

But a number of top players still remain, including Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen (No. 4), Indonesians Anthony Ginting (No. 6) and Jonatan Christie (No. 8), as well as Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn (No. 18), who beat Loh in the SEA Games final in Hanoi in May.

Loh will begin his campaign with a first-round match against France's Brice Leverdez on Wednesday. He said his focus since the SEA Games has been to juggle rest with training loads and competition.

"After the SEA Games I rested, and then played three more competitions... and then I skipped the Malaysia Masters (this week) to prepare for the Singapore Open," he explained.

"So I feel a bit rested, but I'm also trying to maintain my standard and fitness levels... Hopefully I can perform well next week."

Back after a hiatus of three years owing to the pandemic, the Singapore Open at the Indoor Stadium saw another late withdrawal yesterday with China's world No. 3 and Olympic champion Chen Yufei pulling out of the women's singles, citing scheduling issues.