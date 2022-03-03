Not a 1% chance I will lose to Whyte, says Fury

LONDON • Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is "supremely confident" of defeating Dillian Whyte when the two Britons meet next month with the World Boxing Council (WBC) title on the line.

The undefeated Fury (31-0-1), who beat Deontay Wilder to earn the belt, will face the mandatory challenger after a deal to fight World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Federation champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title fell apart.

Whyte has been waiting years for a shot at the world title as the WBC's top-ranked contender, but Fury believes that his opponent is no match for his skills.

"I am very, very confident," the 33-year-old told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I am not down to earth - I am on top of it. There's not a 1 per cent chance that I will lose the fight - I know I cannot lose.

"In the latter part of my career, I have to be supremely confident in my ability - which I am. If I am daft enough to get hit by him, then I don't deserve to be heavyweight champion."

After months of drawn-out negotiations, Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid in January with an offer of US$41 million (S$55.7 million), beating Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury is now set to receive 80 per cent of the purse and Whyte, also 33, the remaining 20 per cent.

Whyte did not attend the event on Tuesday, opting to remain at his training camp in Portugal amid reports that he is angry about the terms of the deal.

"I thought he would have come here to be a part of big-time boxing," Fury added.

"He's never been involved in a fight of this magnitude, and likely won't be ever again. For him to not be here and be a part of this, it messes up his legacy."

Fury, who has suggested on multiple occasions that he could walk away from the sport, also addressed his potential retirement.

"This could be the final fight of my career," he said. "US$150 million in the bank, healthy, young, I'm going to buy a massive yacht. I am going to sit back with a hot blonde and a pina colada thinking, 'You know what, I made it'."

The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium on April 23.

REUTERS