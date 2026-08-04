Norway’s Sigrid Haugset wins Stage 3 to claim Tour de France Femmes lead

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Uno-X Mobility’s Norwegian rider Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset leading in Arbois during the third stage of the fifth edition of the Women's Tour de France.

POLIGNY – Sigrid Haugset of Norway won Stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes on Aug 3, seizing the overall lead and the yellow jersey from Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes in the Jura region.

Haugset, of the Uno-X Mobility team, launched a gutsy solo attack less than halfway into the hilly 156.6km route between Geneva and Poligny, and held off Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky.

Kopecky dropped back in the closing stages after failing to reel in Haugset, crossing the line 1min 24sec behind as the Norwegian became the first rider from her country to win a Tour stage and wear the yellow jersey.

“I haven’t been thinking about it because I never thought it was possible. So standing here, it’s unreal,” said Haugset, who built her win by attacking on the third of the day’s four climbs, the Cote de la Savine.

“When I went, it wasn’t many seconds and I thought she (Kopecky) would catch me. Then I thought I should just drop down to her,” she added.

“Second is good. But I kept on. The team car was amazing, pushing me.

“I was thinking about all my teammates, everyone cheering from home, and so I had to give it my all. I can’t believe that Lotte didn’t catch me. All done in the Norwegian jersey too, it’s fantastic.”

The main favourites for overall victory on Aug 9 in Nice, such as reigning champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Demi Vollering, all finished together, almost three minutes behind Haugset.

Wiebes, who won the opening two stages, was dropped as soon as the road began to rise on the Col de la Faucille early in the race. She ended more than 20 minutes off the pace.

The fourth stage on Aug 4 should provide the first real shake-up among the overall contenders, with a 21km time trial between Gevrey-Chambertin and Dijon. AFP