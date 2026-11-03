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Norway will not play Russia at 2027 worlds, national association says

Nov 3 - Norway will not play against Russia at the 2027 men's World Championship in Germany due to safety concerns and geopolitical tensions, the Norwegian Ice Hockey Association (NIHF) said on Tuesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled last week to allow Russia to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) events again, overturning the governing body's decision to exclude Russian teams following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Norway will – based on the current situation and the information available to us today – not play against Russia at the World Championship in Germany in May 2027," the NIHF said in a statement.

"The remaining games in the group will be played as scheduled. Our position that Russia should be excluded from all international championships as long as the war in Ukraine continues remains unchanged," the Norwegian association added.

Alongside political concerns, the organisation cited athlete protection as a core reason for the decision, highlighting potential security threats to its squad and coaching staff.

The CAS ruling sparked fierce opposition from European hockey federations, host cities and sponsors, prompting threats to boycott tournaments, including next year's World Championship in Germany and the 2028 World Junior Championship in Finland.

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association said on Monday it would use all available means to keep Russia out of international competitions.

Officials in Turku said the city would relinquish hosting duties for the World Junior Championship if Russia is allowed to compete.

Commercial partners have also taken action.

AJ Products, the Swedish furniture firm that has sponsored the men's World Championship since 1989, announced on Monday it would withdraw its sponsorship of next year's tournament due to Russia's participation.

The IIHF was not immediately available to comment. REUTERS