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Norway replaced by Russia for World Junior Championship after CAS ruling

Nov 8 - Norway have been replaced by Russia at the 2027 U20 World Championship after the International Ice Hockey Federation took steps to reinstate the nation following a sports court ruling, the Norwegian Ice Hockey Association (NIHF) said on Sunday.

• Norway say they have been relegated from the U20 World Championship in Canada as the lowest-ranked team, with their spot given to Russia

• Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Latvia and the Czech Republic have previously said they would refuse to play Russia

• Situation unclear due to tournament hosts Canada saying they will refuse visas for Russian team

• The decision comes days after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the IIHF's 2022 ban on Russia, first implemented due to the country's invasion of Ukraine

• IIHF has been contacted by Reuters for comment REUTERS