Northampton book place in Premiership final with home win over Saracens

NORTHAMPTON, England - Northampton Saints flyhalf Fin Smith kicked 17 points to propel them into the final of England’s Premiership as they came from behind to edge visiting defending champions Saracens 22-20 in their semi-final clash at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday.

The victory confirmed Northampton's first place finish in the regular season standings and kept them on course for a second domestic title, 10 years after their first.

In next Saturday's final at Twickenham they will take on either Bath or Sale Sharks, who play on Saturday.

Saracens outscored Saints by two tries to one but the boot of flyhalf Smith, who kicked over five penalties and one conversion, ensured the triumph.

Saracens started with speed and physicality and were 6-0 up inside the opening 17 minutes after two Elliot Daly penalties.

They also ensured a nervy finish when Lucio Cinti went over in the last minute but it was the forward power of Saints which made the difference.

After weathering the early onslaught, Northampton took control with George Furbank accelerating into a gap to find Burger Odendaal, who slipped a tackle to go over for a 20th minute try.

Smith kicked over the conversion and then took advantage of three penalties won in the next 10 minutes, as the home forwards began to impose themselves, to see Northampton 16-6 up at the break.

There had been doubts over the fitness of Saracens' former England skipper Owen Farrell but he showed his ability with a genius grubber that bounced perfectly for Alex Lewington to score as the visitors cut the deficit to 16-13 in the 56th, aided by a successful conversion from a difficult angle by Daly.

However, overzealous Saracens replacement Tom Willis gave away a penalty close to his own posts for Smith to make it 19-13 soon after and the latter kicked over another for a nine-point lead going into the last 10 minutes.

Cinti’s try for Saracens came too late, with Daly converting, as Northampton held onto possession from the resultant kick off to see out the clock.

The match marked a final run out in Saracens’ colours for Farrell, who moves to Racing in France next season, plus Billy and Mako Vunipola, who are also set to leave the club.

Northampton captain Courtney Lawes led the Saints in a final home match after 17 years at the club. He goes to Brive in France’s second tier next season, but not before next Saturday’s final. REUTERS