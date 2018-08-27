North Korean lifters' sister act

JAKARTA • Gold is starting to be a tradition in the Rim household after older sister Jong Sim emulated younger sibling Un Sim's achievement on Saturday to bag North Korea's seventh weightlifting title of the Asian Games yesterday.

Just like her 22-year-old sister in the 69kg category, the 25-year-old double Olympic champion enjoyed a comfortable margin of victory in the 75kg class - this time by a landslide 26kg.

"I was a bit nervous after my sister won, just hoping I could do the same," said a delighted Jong Sim as she further extended North Korea's record weightlifting haul at the Games.

The sisters could not hold back their emotions after Jong Sim was presented with her gold medal by North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk, with the country's anthem playing for the seventh time in seven days of competition.

After wiping away her tears, Un Sim told AFP: "I was so happy for 'Onni' (big sister). I knew she could win, but I couldn't hold back when I thought of her and my country."

It was a sentiment echoed by Jong Sim, the reigning Olympic winner in the 75kg event and 2012 Olympic gold medallist in the 69kg category.

"This gold is not just for me but for my country," she told reporters. "I cried when I thought about my country. I can't wait to go home."

North Korea's previous best performance at the Games had been four weightlifting golds in Incheon four years ago.

But with China and Kazakhstan under a doping ban, the North Koreans have dominated the sport.

Jong Sim was so dominant that her opening weights would have been enough to win and she used the rest of the competition like a training exercise, with a flawless series of six lifts culminating in a snatch of 116kg, and clean-and-jerk of 147kg.

After her sixth and final successful lift, she broke into a huge smile and waved to the packed crowd containing a large North Korean delegation at the 2,000-capacity Jakarta International Expo.

A few minutes earlier, South Korean Mun Min-hee had screamed with delight after personal bests of 106kg in the snatch, and 130kg in the clean-and-jerk for a total of 236kg, only for Uzbekistan's Omadoy Otakuziyeva to snatch the silver medal by just 1kg.

There was also a heartbreaking incident at the start of the competition as Aysoltan Toychyyeva suffered weightlifting's equivalent of golf's "yips" before crashing out.

The Turkmenistani, who won a silver medal at last year's Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, twice attempted to go onto the stage for her opening snatch at 88kg, but froze like a rabbit in the headlights and walked away sobbing both times.

At the third time of asking, Toychyyeva did at least try to raise the bar, but pulled out and was inconsolable with her Games participation over.

