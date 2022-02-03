None can stop this Quiet Rebellion

RACE 1 (1,500M)

(5) WILDEYE has been threatening and should be hard to peg back in this not overly strong maiden field. (1) MONTMERENCY, slow starter (10) DAWN MISSION and (2) SEA OF GALILEE finished close together last time and any could challenge. (6) GRAND ESCAPE and (7) GLOBAL APPROACH are next best.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) ROZARA deserved her second win last time. However, stable companion (3) ON CUE, (7) VERINOVA and (10) ALLEZ LES BLEU were not far behind and meet on a lot better terms. (4) FUTURE PRINCESS races in her new surroundings after a break. Respect any support she receives. Definitely one for the quartet players.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(4) NAARAH never travelled last time when downfield but has won fresh before and could do it again. (5) SEEMYVISION always gives her best and has money claims. (7) BIG EYED GIRL is holding form and should be right there again. (1) BEFORE THE DAWN and stablemate (9) ABALUS, who carries bottom weight, are both in with chances.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(8) QUIET REBELLION won at the second time of asking and could come on in heaps. The one to beat. (1) TWIN TURBO always tries his best and should be thereabouts again. However, (2) JUAN CARLOS was right on top of him in his last two runs and must be respected. (4) BLUE MOON CITY is in form and a hat-trick could be completed. (6) QUNETRA and (5) BEY SUYAY are hoping take home some stakemoney.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(3) IMPERIAL MASTER is as honest as they come and, if covered, will finish off strongly. (2) SELL HIGH is having his peak run and could resume winning ways. (8) FLYING BULL, with only 48kg on his back, must be considered for honours. (1) SAVANNAH STORM ran a lot better than the result suggests last time and could get into the picture. (4) OYSTER KING has a chance on his penultimate run. (6) RAISEAHALLELUJAH is running well and could feature.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(5) MY MASTER is returning to best form and must be considered. Can easily win this if in the mood. (2) REUNION comes off a rest. He has ability but needs to show it. (4) MOTOWN MAGIC takes a while to get going but could be involved in the finish. (7) SISTER LIGHT never recovered from a bump at the start last time but should be cherry ripe and show her true form.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) CHERINGOMA won well sporting blinkers last time. She has plenty of scope for improvement and could follow up. (2) DARK TRAVEL is holding form and could go in again. (11) FLYING FIRST CLASS is looking to double up over this course and distance. (9) LETHA won her maiden recently and could improve more.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) ROSAPRIMA is holding form and finished over three lengths in front of (3) PIN UP recently. The latter needed her run badly and, even though only 0.5kg better off, could make up the gap. (4) PHOENIX ran a flat second run after a rest and could get into the action. (8) TERRA TIME, lightly raced, is sure to improve, this being her peak run. (1) ROUGE ALLURE is finding her form and could feature.