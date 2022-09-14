Non-binary field for Boston Marathon

NEW YORK - Athletes will have the option to register as non-binary in the 2023 edition of the Boston Marathon, organisers announced on Monday.

This means that runners will be allowed to participate in the prestigious event - which will take place on April 17 - without having to register as a participant in the men's or women's divisions.

"Non-binary athletes who have completed a marathon as a non-binary participant during the current qualifying window... may submit an entry application into the 2023 Boston Marathon," the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said in a statement.

Registration opened on Monday for the 127th Boston Marathon - one of the six World Marathon Majors - and the BAA is expecting a field of about 30,000 in total for the race, one of the most competitive in the world.

For non-binary athletes, the qualifying standards will be the same as those in the women's field, but the BAA added that the qualification times would be "updated accordingly" in future races.

"While we do not currently have qualifying standards for non-binary athletes, we are working on ways non-binary participants are accepted into the event," it said.

"Discussions are ongoing with non-binary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events."

As of now, non-binary runners between the ages of 18 and 34 must have run a qualifying time of 3hr 30min or faster - the same as the women's standard.

Five or 10 minutes will be added for each five-year age group, up to 5hr 20min for those 80 and older.

Non-binary Nikki Hiltz, who came out as transgender in 2021 and narrowly missed out on a spot on the United States team for the Tokyo Olympics, hailed the move.

"There's still so much work to be done but I'm thrilled that non-binary runners are being acknowledged by the Boston Marathon and BAA," she tweeted.

The Boston Marathon is the latest major race to start adding non-binary divisions.

The 2021 Philadelphia Distance Run - which includes a half-marathon and a 5km race - became the first large race in the country to create a non-binary division and offer equal prize money.

New York's Brooklyn marathon and half-marathon in April also featured a category for non-binary athletes, with 82 registered participants among the finishers, according to NBC News.

The BAA also noted in its statement that for all athletes, regardless of gender, registration is no guarantee that they will be accepted into the 2023 race.

Athletes may have to run much faster than their qualifying times in order to gain entry into the Boston Marathon, owing to its popularity and "field size limitations".

For the 2022 edition in April, all who applied with a verified qualifying time were able to enter the race, but for 2021, when the field was only 20,000 because of the pandemic, runners had to run 7min 47sec faster than their qualifying time to make the cut.

