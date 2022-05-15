No water polo in Games but S'pore to host meet

Although water polo is not being featured at the SEA Games for the first time since 1965, the region's national teams will not be idling.

Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand and two men's teams from Singapore will be competing in the Inter Nations Cup at the OCBC Aquatic Centre from Wednesday to Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to re-establish themselves as Asean's best after the men's team relinquished their grip at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, where their 27-gold winning streak was ended as they finished third behind champions Indonesia and the Filipinos.

Meanwhile, the women's tournament will be contested among 2019 SEA Games winners Thailand, Malaysia, and two teams from Singapore.

Singapore Swimming Association vice-president (water polo) Dominic Soh said: "After the disappointment of the SEA Games in 2019, we are very excited to be hosting this tournament.

"We hope the home crowd will come down to the OCBC Aquatic Centre to get behind us. It has been challenging for the national team in the last two years because of the pandemic and without having any international competitions to compete in. That being said, we are prepared and confident to win the title in this year's tournament."

Tickets from $10 are available through https://ticketmaster.sg and spectators are required to show proof of vaccination before entering the venue.

David Lee