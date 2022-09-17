No stress, Surpass Natural is back

A safe trip for Surpass Natural on Saturday would be half the battle won for Mahadi Taib.

Naturally, a win in the $100,000 Class 1 race (1,100m) would be a bonus, but even if it was for another day, the first-season trainer would still get a kick out of it.

The highest-rated galloper (97 points) in his recently assembled team of 25 horses, Surpass Natural is better remembered as the freakish talent who boasted an unblemished record at his first five Kranji starts in 2019 for ex-trainer Leticia Dragon.

But the star quickly dimmed when tested in exalted company at Group level, even if he did not finish all that far behind. Two Lion City Cup defeats behind Inferno (2020) and Lim's Lightning (2021) drove home the message he was not quite cut from the same cloth.

A first-up win for trainer Jerome Tan in January 2021 reignited hopes of a revival, but they were only fleeting. After more stable and owner transfers, Surpass Natural has eventually found his way to Mahadi's yard.

The brand new beginnings were still not without fits and starts.

"He was okay when he came to me. But, after his last trial, he pulled up sore. We sent him for scans and we found out he had a stress fracture on the right front," said the Singaporean trainer.

"He had a bad injury when he was with Leticia, and also had a good spell. This time, it's a different injury.

"We gave him a short break and he has since come back good. He won his trial last week, his trials are always good."

After getting the vets' all clear, Mahadi found a comeback race to relaunch the interrupted career of the now seven-year-old son of Elvstroem, more than 16 months after his last race (Lim's Lightning's Lion City Cup).

"I'm happy to see my highest-rated horse finally run. I just want him to come back safe and sound," said Mahadi.