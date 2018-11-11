No stopping Lee's fighting spirit:Misbun

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's badminton men's singles coach Misbun Sidek hailed Lee Chong Wei's competitive spirit and welcomed the player's return to action following his recovery from nose cancer.

Lee announced at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday that he has recovered after his treatment, and is looking forward to be back on court.

Misbun added that once Lee has set his mind on something, there is no stopping him.

"I have said it before - when something has been planted inside of him, he will continue to fight for it until the end," he said.

"And I believe that the happiness he feels on the court is the only thing that can cure whatever pain he has to face.

"I believe, in his heart, the spirit is stronger than before. When he said he was returning to the court, he is already mentally ready.

"Many people who suffered the same fate as Chong Wei would have given up. But Chong Wei is really extraordinary."

Misbun also said that Lee, who has slipped to eighth in the world rankings, has what it takes to get back into shape.

"As a senior with vast experience, he knows how to make a comeback and regain his condition, be it to get to intermediate level or advanced," he added.

"As coaches, we just have to be patient in our demands of him and preparing the modules for him."

Lee's national teammates are also inspired by his unbreakable spirit.

Taiwan Open champion Lee Zii Jia said he has the utmost respect for Lee's brave decision to return.

"It's not easy to make such a decision because it could be a bit risky and dangerous - so I respect his mental strength," said Zii Jia.

"And as players we have to learn from his fiery spirit to make a comeback, even after so many problems."

Soong Joo Ven, who finished runner-up in the Hyderabad Open in September, said that they have to learn from Lee's example.

"If he can come back from cancer, he has proven that as players, as long as we don't give up, anything is possible," he said.

