No spit, no sweat as cricketers adapt to measures

LONDON • Playing in empty stadiums is not ideal, but a bigger challenge for players during England's home series against West Indies next month will be changing the way they shine the ball and keeping a lid on celebrations, former England captain Nasser Hussain said.

Subject to government approval, the three-Test series will take place in July behind closed doors, with the use of saliva to shine the ball likely to be temporarily banned as part of the measures to slow the spread of the Covid-19 disease, which is transmitted through respiratory droplets.

While Hussain told Sky Sports teams would adapt to the closed-door atmosphere, other aspects of post-shutdown cricket would be harder to get used to.

"Some of the stuff they have trained their brain for 10 years to do, shining a cricket ball, celebrating a wicket, will be the difficult thing for them," he said.

"They are used to putting saliva on a cricket ball and can't do that anymore, so they will have to re-train the brain."

Several pace bowlers have voiced concerns about the potential ban, which they fear would restrict their ability to generate swing, but England captain Joe Root feels it could make his bowlers even more accurate.

"It could work in our favour and up skill levels," he told Sky.

"Not having the assistance that you might normally have means your accuracy has to improve.

"Guys will have to find another way to get something out of the surface, whether that's a bit more effort, changing angles on the crease, using the wobble seam they might not have in their locker.

"It could develop our bowlers in a four-or five-week period."

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is also confident he can still reverse-swing the ball in customary fashion - even without the use of spit.

"If you are a fast bowler, instinctively, you apply saliva to shine the ball," he said.

"But yes, if you can maintain the shine of the dry ball, it will definitely reverse."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to next week order a temporary ban on using saliva during the pandemic, although it remains to be seen if the world governing body will sanction the use of artificial aids that can mimic spit.

Australian manufacturer Kookaburra is developing a wax applicator to shine the ball, but the ICC remains reluctant to introduce foreign substances into the game.

