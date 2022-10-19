No 'special treatment' for Bucs' star Brady

NEW YORK - Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles insisted on Monday that Tom Brady does not get "special treatment" while addressing the quarterback's absence from the team's final walkthrough to attend the wedding of Robert Kraft, the American billionaire businessman who owns the New England Patriots.

But it is getting special attention.

Brady missing Saturday's final walkthrough is getting scrutiny in the aftermath of Tampa's bad loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Buccaneers were 9.5-point favourites but lost 20-18.

Bowles was asked about the optics of Brady's absence, given his extended sabbatical during training camp, among other excused absences and scheduled days off.

"He works as hard as anybody," Bowles said of the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"Special treatment - there have been a few guys who have missed some meetings and some practices for some special things. It just doesn't get publicised because they're not him. It kind of comes with the territory. We don't worry about it too much."

Kraft, 81, got married last Friday night in New York in a surprise wedding to Dana Blumberg, 47.

The pair invited 250 or so guests to an event but reportedly did not tell them about the nuptials.

It was a star-studded affair that included Brady - but not New England coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick said on Monday he told Kraft it would be best to focus on the Patriots' game against Cleveland on Sunday, a game they won.

Brady, meanwhile, skipped the team's morning walkthrough and rejoined them on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

Brady finished 25-for-40 with 243 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers.

The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 3-3.

