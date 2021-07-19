No shortcuts to success for cycling's new king

PARIS • The fresh-faced Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was expected to ride into Paris yesterday triumphant as he claimed his second straight Tour de France title, cementing his status as the poster boy for a new era in cycling.

His solid ride in Saturday's stage 20 time trial was enough to protect his large overall lead - he led Dane Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz by 7:03 - meant Pogacar only needed to cross the Champs-Elysees finish line with the peloton to retain the fabled yellow jersey.

Off the bike, he is a smiling, polite and articulate 22-year-old who resembles the cartoon character Tintin, but morphs into an enthralling winning machine once in the saddle.

"He rides like we don't exist," said Spain's Enric Mas, who is set to finish sixth overall, a massive 11:43 off the pace.

Pogacar stole in at the eleventh hour to win last year's edition but this year, he stamped his authority in the first week and was head and shoulders above the peloton over the 21 days. With three stage wins in this year's edition, Pogacar has been fearless in the defence of his championship, blowing away the old Sky-Ineos outfit that won seven titles in eight years.

It is easy to see why the UAE Team Emirates made Pogacar one of the highest-paid cyclists in the world with an annual salary of €5 million (S$8 million), putting the Monaco resident on a par with superstars Peter Sagan and Chris Froome.

Given the stage wins he has racked up on his three grand tours, three each on the 2019 Vuelta a Espana and two consecutive Tours, Pogacar clearly has the will to win, the panache to launch ruthless attacks, the talent to make those attacks count, and the willpower to carry them through to fruition.

In short, he has a precious racing instinct that makes him dangerous once he is in the saddle.

Pogacar is one of four children from a small town 20km away from Ljubljana, his mother was a French teacher and his father an industrial designer.

His elder brother Tilan initiated little "Tamau" into cycling at age nine. He started on a bike that was too big for him, developing the handling skills that keep him in the saddle where others fall.

As a boy cycling with his brother, Pogacar's heroes were the Schleck brothers Andy and Frank from Luxembourg. He cheered for Andy in the 2010 Tour de France, when the younger Schleck crossed the line second but was later declared winner when Alberto Contador was retrospectively banned.

Schleck was unsure if a "Pogacar era" was unfolding. "This year, his main rivals are not around," he said, mentioning last year's runner-up Primoz Roglic, whose chances of another race-long battle with his fellow Slovenian were ended by a heavy fall on Stage 3.

Schleck also mentioned the 2019 champion Colombia's Egan Bernal, who won this year's Giro d'Italia and who was the spearhead of the new generation that Pogacar now leads.

There are also two 21-year-old challengers, Briton Tom Pidcock and Belgian Remco Evenepoel, on the horizon.

Pogacar himself is looking forward to taking on this new generation, citing Bernal, Evenepoel and Pidcock.

On Friday, Pogacar was given the seal of approval from the man widely considered the greatest in the sport, the now 77-year-old Eddy Merckx, known as the "Cannibal" because of his relentless hunger.

"Yes, maybe he is the new Cannibal," Merckx said at the finish line of Stage 19.

Four-time Tour champion Froome named Pogacar as his favourite to win ahead of the race, and said after his latest stage win, "He isn't getting any slower is he?"

Pogacar "rode between the raindrops" after surviving a litany of crashes as the Tour embarked from the nation's western tip at the Atlantic port of Brest.

He pulverised his rivals in the first time trial as the race headed towards the Swiss and Italian border ski resorts where he also held his own before producing a pair of joyful mountain victories in the Pyrenees.

He claimed the awards for best rider under-25 and the king of the mountains polka-dot jersey - a triple he also achieved on his debut last year.

That hunger and speed seem to have no bounds as he plans to fly to Tokyo today with the Olympic Games road race and the time-trial in view.

"I believe I come from a good family and they raised me to be a nice boy," Pogacar said in Andorra earlier this month. "I assure you, I'm not taking shortcuts in my life."

