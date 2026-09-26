No shame talking about struggles: Singapore fencer Amita Berthier after Asian Games loss

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Amita Berthier produced a 11-2 run late on, but it was not enough for Singapore’s women’s foil team who were beatean 45-35 by Hong Kong in the quarter-finals.

NAGOYA – Twice in three days, Singapore fencer Amita Berthier was left in tears after agonising defeats at the Asian Games.

Defeat is something that many elite athletes struggle with, and despite the losses in Aichi-Nagoya, Berthier is learning to “be vulnerable, be open” by sharing the challenges she has faced in her journey.

In April 2025, the 25-year-old launched BT Development, a non-profit initiative aimed at providing mentorship to young athletes, with epee fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman.

In recent months, she has talked openly about defeat, grief and her struggles in a series of Instagram posts.

She shared how she had slipped down the rankings in the 2025-2026 season, tore her hip cartilage in November, and put off surgery to compete at the Asian Games.

She also talked about how she lost her father, aunt, uncle, three grandparents and her dog in the past decade.

“I suffer from pretty bad anxiety,” she said in an interview. “Talking to my fellow Team Singapore athletes, a lot of them struggle with similar situations where they suffer a block, or some of them are constantly required to perform.

“So, I just started doing that (Instagram posts) because I realised that there are so many athletes that are struggling with similar situations, and I just wanted to be vocal about it because if I can even help one person, that would be enough for me.”

It has been a tough Asiad campaign for Berthier.

On Sept 23, she suffered a controversial 15-14 loss to Uzbekistan’s Polina Volobueva in the women’s individual foil round of 16.

Three days later, she led a defiant comeback at the Aichi Sky Expo, scoring 11 points to reduce a 38-24 deficit to 40-35 in the women’s team foil quarter-finals against Hong Kong.

Even with the supporters – who included Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo – roaring on the Singapore quartet of Cheung Kemei, Maxine Wong, Stephanie Lee and Berthier from the makeshift stands, her Herculean effort proved to be in vain.

They lost the match 45-35, and once again Berthier – who won a team bronze in 2018 – was left in tears and will return home empty-handed for a second consecutive Games.

Despite being visibly distraught, she fielded interviews professionally at the mixed zone.

As sweat and tears dripped from her face, she told The Straits Times: “I’m not satisfied with my performance at these Games. Obviously, I wish I would have made the podium in both events because I know that I’m able to. But it didn’t happen, and I just have to keep my head down and keep working.

“It was difficult for me to know that I lost my individual match when I gave everything like I did on the piste. So, I tried to translate those emotions into the team match, which worked for me individually. But what I did was not enough for my team, and I wish that I could have done more.

“This was really tough for me because I don’t know when my next Games will be, and you never know what the future holds. I just wished I could have done more to inspire the younger generation, and for all my friends and family back home that give me unconditional support.”

But when asked if she was contemplating her future in the sport, the sorrow in her eyes turned to steel.

“I’m definitely gunning for the LA 2028 Olympics. I know this (loss) will fuel me, I just need some time to regroup,” she added.

With one day of competition to go, Singapore’s fencers have bagged three medals (one silver, two bronzes) for their best result at the Asian Games.

On Sept 22, Kiria won an unprecedented Asiad fencing silver medal in the women’s epee.

A day later, Wong won her first individual Asian Games fencing medal, securing bronze in women’s foil after a semi-final loss to Japan’s Yuka Ueno.

On Sept 25, Elle Koh, Esther Tan and Filzah Hidayah and Kiria clinched a historic women’s team epee bronze.

Before these Games, Team Singapore had only two Asiad fencing medals through Lim Wei Wen’s men’s epee bronze in 2014, and a women’s team foil bronze won by Tatiana Wong, Melanie Huang, Berthier and Maxime four years later.