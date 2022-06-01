No regrets as Felix prepares to retire

PRAGUE • American athletics great Allyson Felix said on Monday she had "no regrets" about her medal-studded sports career, which she expects to wind up after this season.

"I've had so many ups and downs along the way but I can't imagine my life without it," she admitted on the eve of the Golden Spike meet in the Czech city of Ostrava.

"There's always things I wish I could have done better or differently but when I look back, I have no regrets. Everything happens for a reason and it has made me the person I am."

Felix, 36, announced her retirement plans in April and when asked what the sport has given her, she said: "A lot of lessons like dealing with defeats and overcoming, and so many lifelong friends. I feel like the sport has given me a life I never could have dreamt of."

With 11 Olympic medals, the first from Athens in 2004 and the last from Tokyo last year, Felix is the most decorated woman in the history of Olympic athletics.

She is also the most decorated athlete, male or female, in the history of the world championships, having won 18 medals.

This year, the United States will host the world championships in July for the first time, and Felix is ready to compete in Eugene, Oregon one last time.

"I'm so excited.. we'll finally see it come to the States," she said. "I will compete at US trials (this month) and I'll have my final showing there as well."

When she quits, Felix is hoping to spend more time with her daughter Camryn, born in 2018, to continue advocating for female athletes, and to go on running her Saysh footwear company with her brother.

"I'm really excited for the next chapter," she said.

